Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF opened at $200.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average of $172.70.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

