Capral Limited (CAA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.40 on March 25th

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Capral’s previous final dividend of $0.35.
Capral Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.
Capral Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capral
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.