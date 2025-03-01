Capral Limited (CAA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.40 on March 25th

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Capral’s previous final dividend of $0.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows, doors, framing systems, curtain walls, window and door hardware, showers and robes, fencing products, sunshades and fixed louvres, Qubelok light fabrication products, cladding products, seating products, scaffolding products, and balustrading products.

