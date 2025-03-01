Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $32,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,976 shares in the company, valued at $447,651.92. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 15,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $59,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,736.48. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,454 shares of company stock worth $391,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.54. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

