CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $8,848,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $82.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

