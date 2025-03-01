Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ExlService by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 497.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 800,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 666,805 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,198,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 171,912 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $252,942.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,990.20. This trade represents a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $48.45 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

