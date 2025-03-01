Chase Investment Counsel Corp Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after buying an additional 8,512,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after buying an additional 3,142,869 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $62,589,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after buying an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 248.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 858,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,715,000 after buying an additional 612,287 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $88.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

