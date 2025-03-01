Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. DaVita comprises approximately 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 56.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.70 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

