Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 636 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $136.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.90 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average is $160.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

