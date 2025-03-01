Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

CHKP stock opened at $220.26 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

