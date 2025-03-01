Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$10.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.77 and a 1-year high of C$12.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

