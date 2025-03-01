Chesapeake Energy Corporation (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $109.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.65.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

