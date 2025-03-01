Chesapeake Energy Corporation (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $109.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.52.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chesapeake Energy
Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.
