China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.