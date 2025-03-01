Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $194.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,428.80. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 330.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $114.30 on Friday. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $107.24 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

