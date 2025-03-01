Christian Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $20.04 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Christian Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 14.5% of Christian Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $92.90 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

