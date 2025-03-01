Christian Klemt Sells 2,916 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,501.76. The trade was a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Klemt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,448.70.

On Monday, December 9th, Christian Klemt sold 1,796 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $13,559.80.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $640.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $25.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QURE

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.