Christian Klemt Sells 2,916 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,501.76. The trade was a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christian Klemt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,448.70.
- On Monday, December 9th, Christian Klemt sold 1,796 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $13,559.80.
uniQure Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $640.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Trading of uniQure
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
