Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 813,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,497,000 after buying an additional 100,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $285.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.73.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.