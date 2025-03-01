Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

CRUS opened at $104.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

