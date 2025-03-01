CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCNEP opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

