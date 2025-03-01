Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $121.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

