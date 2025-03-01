Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 85,261 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,261 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,920,000 after buying an additional 24,494,209 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,274,000 after acquiring an additional 159,043 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,128,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,804 shares during the period.

SCHR opened at $24.81 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

