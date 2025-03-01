Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.80% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA QVMS opened at $26.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

