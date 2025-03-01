Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 3,483 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,948 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,813,000 after purchasing an additional 584,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

