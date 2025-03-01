Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,188 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $23,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.94 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.