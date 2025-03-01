Colliers International Group’s (CIGI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Tobam raised its position in Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

