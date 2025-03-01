CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 484,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGN opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $40.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.86. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.75.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,680.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 29th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

