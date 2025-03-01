Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

ELP stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

