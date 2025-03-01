Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance
ELP stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00.
