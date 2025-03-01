Connable Office Inc. Buys 7,064 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned about 1.22% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $38,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

