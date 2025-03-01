Connable Office Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Swedbank AB raised its position in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in KLA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in KLA by 52.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 260.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $708.84 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $716.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $715.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

