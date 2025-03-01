Connable Office Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,940,000 after purchasing an additional 537,902 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,345,000 after purchasing an additional 509,237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.45 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

