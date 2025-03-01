Connable Office Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.