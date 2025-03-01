Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,406 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $108,060.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,262.72. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,965.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $583,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.4 %

HMN stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

