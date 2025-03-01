Connable Office Inc. Sells 238 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,385.94.

MELI opened at $2,121.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,909.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,966.83. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

