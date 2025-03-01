Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 147.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,225,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 121,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,696,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914,217 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 469.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 514,315 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.