Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,113,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

