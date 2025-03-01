Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

