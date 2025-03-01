Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

