Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8,403 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $76.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

