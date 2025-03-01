Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRBP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

CRBP opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.63. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

