CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $882.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $944.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.