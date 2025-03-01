Crown Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17,018.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE V opened at $363.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $674.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $364.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.