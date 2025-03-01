CVR Partners, LP (UAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

CVR Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

CVR Partners Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of UAN stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.97 per share, with a total value of $188,774.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,558.61. This represents a 1.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 23,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,923 in the last ninety days.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

