CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.72 and traded as high as $78.34. CVR Partners shares last traded at $77.89, with a volume of 19,607 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UAN

CVR Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVR Partners

In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.97 per share, for a total transaction of $188,774.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,558.61. This represents a 1.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,855 shares of company stock worth $1,777,923.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,066,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,868,000 after purchasing an additional 174,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.