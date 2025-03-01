Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 138,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Cyclerion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

