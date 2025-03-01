DA Davidson Weighs in on NVIDIA’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.