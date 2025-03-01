David Baszucki Sells 1,445 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $87,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,606.50. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $395,455.84.

On Thursday, January 30th, David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10.

On Thursday, December 5th, David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $19,103,371.54.

Roblox Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

