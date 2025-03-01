Defense Stocks To Follow Now – February 26th

Citigroup, Boeing, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies involved in producing military equipment, technology, and related services. These companies typically supply national governments and armed forces, and their demand is often influenced by geopolitical events and defense spending policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.79. 4,850,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,219,735. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.80. 2,208,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,888. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.55.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,016. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

