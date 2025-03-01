Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DMA opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.16.
About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
