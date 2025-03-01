Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DMA opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

