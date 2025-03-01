Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of DB opened at $21.49 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.5122 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
