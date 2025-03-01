Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) Insider Michael Blakiston Sells 57,724 Shares

Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP – Get Free Report) insider Michael Blakiston sold 57,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.77), for a total value of A$164,397.95 ($102,110.53).
The company has a market capitalization of $776.79 million, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.80.
