Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) Insider Michael Blakiston Sells 57,724 Shares

Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP – Get Free Report) insider Michael Blakiston sold 57,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.77), for a total value of A$164,397.95 ($102,110.53).

The company has a market capitalization of $776.79 million, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Develop Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company also provides underground mining services. It holds interest in the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits and tenements, as well as the Whim Creek Joint Venture project, located to the south east of Port Hedland; and the Woodlawn zinc-copper project is located at Lachlan Fold belt in New South Wales.

