Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $173.25.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,170.75. This represents a 11.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.